TVXQ's Changmin cools off in the water as cover model for the August issue of 'Grazia'





TVXQ's Changmin took a refreshing dip for two unique covers of next month's 'Grazia' magazine!

Changmin's full cover pictorial took place under the scenic, peaceful skies of Phuket, Thailand. On one cover, Changmin goes for a reflective dip in a clear, blue pool. On the other cover, he relaxes back in a bathtub, as if freshening up after his outdoor swim.

During his interview, the idol star shared about his recently discovered hobbie - food plating! Check out his handsome preview cuts below.