Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Kim So Hyun reportedly falls off her horse during filming for KBS2's 'Tale of Nokdu'

According to an exclusive report on July 18, actress Kim So Hyun was involved in a minor accident on the set of her upcoming KBS2 drama, 'Tale of Nokdu'. 

Sources say that during filming for the historical drama series back on July 17, Kim So Hyun fell off of her horse. She suffered very minor injuries, but staff chose to cancel the remainder of her filming that day in order to take precautions for any aftereffects. 

One source relayed, "There were no big physical injuries, but we were all very shocked by the sudden accident. They plan to readjust filming schedules today after monitoring her condition." 

Meanwhile, upcoming drama 'Tale of Nokdu', based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, is a romantic comedy about a man who goes undercover in a village for widows, and a woman with no skills in singing or dancing training to be a courtesan. 

1

LaniJ754 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Accidents involving horses always remind me of the amazing Christopher Reeve.

0

SnoopyMochi316 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Why is she always injuring herself? Why are the staff around her not taking care of her well? The same thing happened when she filmed for Radio Romance when she was in the freezing water for hours. I winced when I watched that scene in the drama.

