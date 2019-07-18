Kim So Hyun reportedly falls off her horse during filming for KBS2's 'Tale of Nokdu'

According to an exclusive report on July 18, actress Kim So Hyun was involved in a minor accident on the set of her upcoming KBS2 drama, 'Tale of Nokdu'.

Sources say that during filming for the historical drama series back on July 17, Kim So Hyun fell off of her horse. She suffered very minor injuries, but staff chose to cancel the remainder of her filming that day in order to take precautions for any aftereffects.

One source relayed, "There were no big physical injuries, but we were all very shocked by the sudden accident. They plan to readjust filming schedules today after monitoring her condition."



Meanwhile, upcoming drama 'Tale of Nokdu', based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, is a romantic comedy about a man who goes undercover in a village for widows, and a woman with no skills in singing or dancing training to be a courtesan.

