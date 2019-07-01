[Song & MV Review] (G)I-DLE - 'UH-OH'

(G)I-DLE – 'UH-OH'

Track list:





1. Uh-Oh









(G)I-DLE has just dropped their newest single to make your summer sizzle: "Uh-Oh." Word has it that Soyeon penned this one even before "Senorita" as a message to all the hater and naysayers out there. To say that she was going to make it no matter what.

I love how this one plays out. Each girl has their own take on the self-empowerment thing, as they belt out the lyrics. The song has some nods to hip-hop but in a much more traditional pop format. Though the staccato nature of the verses actually gives it that punch that it might otherwise be lacking. I love the bridge on this one and the dance break. The attitude they pour into this one is awe-inspiring, and they sound like they're poised to take on the world.

This one has less of a hip-hop vibe than their other songs, despite the intro. Soyeon's rapping was a lot less cool and more sing-songy than the rogue beat she rode on their previous title track. There is, however, an upside: Shuhua got more lines this time round (or at least, it sure seemed like it). This tune is just as fantastic as any of the other songs they've graced us with. It's a serious bop.

MV REVIEW

(G)I-dle has a music video problem.

They always have, really, from the awkward cheapness of "La Ta Ta" to their newest one. They're not terrible, but in some cases, it just looks like Cube didn't want to spend the money to promote the band properly. Then again, it is Cube, and they have an uneven history when it comes to MVs.

The girls are singing, rapping, and striking poses in a variety of locations, including a body shop, a club, and the desert. They start out focusing on the girls outside a strip mall in LA, which kinda screams low-rent. But on the other hand, the cycles help highlight the message of the song, or at least the intent behind it. Motorbikes are emblematic of the devil-may-care independence they're singing about. They do this quite well, telling haters how it's gonna be as they trip from set to set.

This MV isn't bad, though, and it makes up for the standard tropes it embraces with solid photography, colors that pop, and the tons of attitude the band's music evokes. Not to mention the girls, and a shockingly light blonde Soyeon.

Maybe it's because I enjoy the song so much, but I have to say that I like this MV.

Score





MV Relevance.......9

MV Production......8

MV Concept..........9

MV SCORE: 8.6

Songwriting..........9.0

Composition.........9.0

Impression............9.0

ALBUM SCORE: 9.0





OVERALL............8.8