Summer is here, clothes are coming off, and EXO's Kai is definitely embodying that with his latest pics for Vogue Korea.

Although he is shirtless, Kai manages to pose in a very artful and graceful way that resulted in some beautiful pictures.

Fans have been losing their minds, saying:

"The vibe for this is awesome."

"He's really good at posing."

"I'm a girl and I envy his body LOL."

"This is amazing."

Check out more cuts from the photoshoot below!