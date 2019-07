Former CocoSori member SoRi has been preparing for her comeback and she released a stunning teaser image revealing a new side of her artistry that fans are excited to see.

It seems like the solo female artist is sporting a short haircut and an elegant black silk outfit! She is posing beautifully and it looks like her music video will be showcasing some contemporary dance elements.

SoRi is dropping her new music on July 10. Are you excited?