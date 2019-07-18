Song Joong Ki in talks to star in upcoming thriller 'Bogota'

Song Joong Ki is in talks to star in the upcoming thriller film 'Bogota'.



On July 18, his label Blossom Entertainment responded to reports the recently divorced actor had been cast in the movie, stating, "Song Joong Ki received an offer to star in the movie 'Bogota', and he's reviewing it." 'Bogota' centers around a Korean man in his thirties who immigrates to Colombia in the '90s.



In related news, Song Joong Ki is currently filming for the science-fiction movie 'Victory'. Stay tuned for updates on Song Joong Ki.