Kang Daniel's label comments on possible music & variety show appearances

Kang Daniel's label commented on possible music and variety show appearances.



On July 18, reports revealed Kang Daniel is making his official solo debut next week, but he's not scheduled for any music shows or variety show appearances. An insider stated, "The conflict with his previous label hasn't yet resolved, so there are a lot of producers who are careful about casting him."



However, his label Konnect Entertainment responded, "It's not that he won't be attending music shows. We're open to different possibilities, and we're meeting with broadcast officials."



Kang Daniel is dropping his solo debut album 'Color on Me' on July 25 KST. Are you excited for his return?