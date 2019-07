Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki recently finalized their divorce, and it seems like Song Hye Kyo is moving on to the next stage of her life by clearing out her social media.

Song Hye Kyo has deleted all pictures of her and her ex-husband together from her Instagram account, including their wedding photo.

Both Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are currently working on their individual promotional activities and focusing on their careers while wrapping up an amicable divorce.