ITZY is almost here and Chaeryeong is the latest member to release her visual teaser film for the group's first mini-album 'IT'Z ICY'. This rookie idol definitely flaunts her doe-like eyes as she looks defiantly into the camera while roaming the streets. Many fans have been claiming that ITZY is a group consisting of members who are all visuals and Chaeryeong definitely is a prime example!

Check out the teaser film above.