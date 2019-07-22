JBJ95 releases first teaser image for impending comeback

JBJ95 is coming back with new music and has released an incredibly aesthetic teaser image.

The group's 3rd EP, titled 'SPARK' will be released in August of 2019. This duo consisting of Kenta Takada and Kim Sang Gyun has previously released two EPs that charted highly and it seems like this one will be raising expectations as well. The teaser is designed like a movie poster and has a caption stating 'one summer written by us, Spark' in front of an image of one of the members biting into an apple.

Are you looking forward to this comeback?