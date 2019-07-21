SHINee's 'Amigo' virals after contestants struggle to guess lyrics on tvN's 'Amazing Saturday'

The lyrics to SHINee's "Amigo" became a hot topic online after they appeared in a game on this week's episode of tvN variety show 'Amazing Saturday.'



The episode, which aired on July 20, featured MC Shin Dong Yup, comedians Park Na Rae, Ahn Young Mi, Moon Se Yoon, MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, rapper Nucksal, Block B's P.O, and Girls' Day's Hyeri.



During the second round of the evening's games, the contestants had to solve a challenge regarding the lyrics to "Amigo" to earn themselves a food prize.



The song, which was the title track on their 2008 first repackage album 'SHINee World,' uses the Spanish word 'amigo' as the abbreviation 'A.MI.GO,' which is short for the Korean sentence "You suffer when you like a beautiful girl." The song is known for having particularly difficult lyrics, which made the challenge all the more hilarious.





When listening to the song, Ahn Young Mi appeared embarrassed as she could not quite figure out the lyrics, even asking: "This is Korean, right?"





Moon Se Yoon and Kim Dong Hyun also struggled to get the answer right even after several attempts.





However, the contestant who got the most lyrics correct was Park Na Rae, who struck a seductive pose and let out a playful "Me?".

After the segment was aired, both SHINee and "Amigo" began to trend on real-time search engines among all age groups.

Check out the full segment here!