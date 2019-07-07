Red Velvet wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Chung Ha, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo and Seventeen's Mingyu, and Lim Ji Min!

On this episode, Sechskies' Eun Ji Won made his solo comeback with "I'm On Fire," Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping," Super Junior's Yesung returned with "Pink Magic," and (G)I-DLE returned with "Uh-Oh."

As for the winner, Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Soo, Red Velvet, and Kim Na Young were this week's nominees. In the end, Red Velvet won with their song "Zimzalabim" for the second consecutive week.

