Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Heize teams up with Giriboy and BTS's Suga for comical 'We Don't Talk Together' comeback

Heize has unveiled her latest single "We Don't Talk Together" featuring Giriboy and produced by BTS rapper Suga!

"We Don't Talk Together" is Heize's first single since the release of her full-length album 'She's Fine' back in March. The song deals with the regretful emotions felt right before a break-up when lack of communication and a newfound distance makes it obvious things are no longer working. From its catchy introduction and 808 bass to Giriboy's guest rap, the future EDM song is both trendy and fun.

Not only did Suga produce the single, but he also teamed up with Heize for the songwriting and helped both Heize and El Capitxn on arrangement.

Check out the full music video for "We Don't Talk Together" above

xhecthor112 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

My first Necrophilia K-Pop MV, yeah!!!!! And I love it, specially the ending with the piano music.

iftirasy20 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Why dance with human if you had skeleton... lol.

