Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Police request arrest warrant for Kang Ji Hwan, facing charges for rape and sexual assault

AKP STAFF

On the morning of July 11, police representatives from the Gyeonggi Metropolitan Police Office filed for an arrest warrant involving actor Kang Ji Hwan (42), currently facing charges of rape and sexual assault. 

Back on July 10, Kang Ji Hwan received his second police questioning for approximately 3 hours from 6 PM to 9 PM KST. He allegedly did not change his earlier statement from his first questioning, where he claimed that he did not remember anything in a state of intoxication. 


The actor was arrested back on July 9 at approximately 10:50 AM KST at a residence in Kwangju, under suspicions of raping female staff member 'A' and sexually assaulting female staff member 'B' while intoxicated. 

Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan's ongoing TV Chosun drama series 'Joseon Survival' will take a break from airing this weekend.

  1. Kang Ji Hwan
2 933 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Wang_LouisXIV1,292 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

For anyone who is confused thinking he was already arrested. Welcome to South Korea, and how English sites translate the South Korean Legal Process.

The initial "arrest" we have all read about before was "booking" arrest. This essentially a "Hi, we're the police, you are now being investigated. Don't destroy evidence or you're gonna be royally screwed later, Once we have you booked, and questioned you for a bit, you;ll be free to go for a bit. Don't leave the country. You'll be hearing from us"

This arrest, which requires a warrant, and a judge to authorize it, because it will infringe upon an citizens civil liberties (the right to walk around free, because an accused is innocent until proven guilty) is essentially. "Hi, remember us, we're the police and prosecuters office, While we are investigating, before your trial, we are concerned that you are going to either flee the country, destroy evidence or commit a (nother) crime, so we would like to detain you in a cell"

really the headline should read "Police request arrest with detainment warrant..."

Share

0

DTRT7,081 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

This is how quickly cases like this should proceed.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CL
CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador
4 hours ago   9   5,505
CL
CL is fierce as an 'Urban Decay' ambassador
4 hours ago   9   5,505

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND