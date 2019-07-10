Police request arrest warrant for Kang Ji Hwan, facing charges for rape and sexual assault

On the morning of July 11, police representatives from the Gyeonggi Metropolitan Police Office filed for an arrest warrant involving actor Kang Ji Hwan (42), currently facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

Back on July 10, Kang Ji Hwan received his second police questioning for approximately 3 hours from 6 PM to 9 PM KST. He allegedly did not change his earlier statement from his first questioning, where he claimed that he did not remember anything in a state of intoxication.





The actor was arrested back on July 9 at approximately 10:50 AM KST at a residence in Kwangju, under suspicions of raping female staff member 'A' and sexually assaulting female staff member 'B' while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan's ongoing TV Chosun drama series 'Joseon Survival' will take a break from airing this weekend.