EXO's Baekhyun tops iTunes album charts in a total of 66 countries with solo debut album

According to SM Entertainment, EXO member Baekhyun's 1st mini album 'City Lights', released back on July 10, came in 1st place on iTunes album charts in a total of 66 different countries shortly after release!



Containing title track "UN Village" and more, Baekhyun's 1st mini album topped iTunes album charts in countries such as the U.S, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Chile, Columbia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hong Kong, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, and more. Meanwhile, Baekhyun plans on kicking off his solo debut promotions beginning with KBS2's 'Music Bank' and 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' this July 12.



Congratulations!