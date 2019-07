Actor Kang Ji Hwan was arrested on July 10 KST at his home under suspicions of sexual assault and rape. The 42-year-old actor is prominently known for his roles in dramas such as 'Coffee House' and 'Monster.'





It was reported that Kang Ji Hwan drank with two female acquaintances A and B on July 9. After they had fallen asleep, Kang Ji Hwan allegedly raped A and sexually assaulted B. Kang has stated to the police that he does not remember anything because he was drunk.