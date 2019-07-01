Pledis Entertainment updates fans on lawsuit against malicious netizens

Pledis Entertainment updated their fans on their lawsuit.
The label said,
Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.
First of all, we thank the fans who continuously support and love our label artists. Back on April 11th, we had submitted our first lawsuit on malicious netizens who have defamed our artists' character. We are letting you know that we have filed our 2nd lawsuit on May 9th, and our 3rd lawsuit on May 20th, and are continuously monitoring the situation.
When rumors on our label and our artists spread online and offline, our label artists can suffer a serious damage to their reputation, so Pledis Entertainment will continue to take all legal action possible toward those spreading malicious rumors.
We will continue to improve and strengthen our protection around our label artists. We once again thank everyone who loves and cherishes our label aritsts, and ask for your unchanging support.
Thank you.
Log in to comment