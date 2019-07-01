Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Woo Jin to continue with AB6IX promotions despite ankle injury, but with changes to choreography

AKP STAFF

Park Woo Jin will continue to promote with AB6IX.

He had injured his ankle, and the hospital had diagnosed that he had hurt the ligament on his right foot. He is currently resting as much as possible in focusing on his recovery. Brand New Music said, "Park Woo Jin wanted to keep the promise with his fans, and he had been participating in some of the schedules such as the fan signing but making sure he does not aggravate his injury. He will not be able to participate in the performances, but he will be attending the fanmeetings and other schedules with changes to the choreography." They added, "We apologize to the fans who must have been worried. We will do our best so Park Woo Jin can recover and focus on his treatment and stabilization."

Get better soon, Woojin!

  1. AB6IX
  2. Park Woo Jin
0 697 Share 75% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS concerts are biggest hit of 2019
19 hours ago   3   1,365

allkpop in your Inbox