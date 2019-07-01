Big Star disbands after seven years of activity; FeelDog, Sunghak, and Jude to leave agency

Boy group Big Star has disbanded after seven years.



The news was confirmed on July 1 through their agency Brave Entertainment, who stated: "The exclusive contracts of Big Star members FeelDog, Sunghak, and Jude will expire in July. Prior to contract expiration, the members continuously discussed the direction of their future activities, and after careful consideration, it was decided to officially conclude Big Star's activities after seven years together."



The agency also added that they are still in discussion regarding the direction of future activities for members Baram and Raehwan, who still have time left on their contracts and are in the middle of their military service.



"We would like to express our gratitude to FeelDog, Sunghak, and Jude, who will be leaving our company. We will be sincerely cheering them on [as they take] new directions," the agency concluded. "We would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who cheered supported Big Star and gave them love over the past seven years."



Meanwhile, Big Star debuted in 2012 with the song "Thinking Of You" before moving on to rise in fame in both Korea and Japan. Member FeelDog was also active as a member of project boy band UNB from the KBS idol reboot competition 'The Unit.'