Kang Daniel is gearing up for his solo and it definitely seems like he's focusing on the colors purple and pink for his release "Color On You".

The latest teaser image shows the up and coming idol star staring moodily into the camera. The image itself is shaded in purple and pink tones, leading fans to wonder what the song is going to sound like and what new concept Daniel is going to bring to the table.

Are you excited for Daniel's solo debut?