Ham So Won and Jin Hua reply to the negative comments on 'Flavor of Wife'

Ham So Won and Jin Hua appeared on the July 16 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' to address the negative comments regarding their marriage.

Following previous episodes where the couple was seen fighting, Ham So Won revealed that she has been getting a lot of sharp messages on social media and that "99% of them told me to let Jin Hua go free".

She also said that "there are many people who are scolding me, telling me to compromise. That if I don't, there will be big trouble. One netizen told me that Jin Hua would run away within two years".



Jin Hua stated that "I'm doing very well right now", wiping out concerns for his well being.







