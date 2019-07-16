Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ham So Won and Jin Hua reply to the negative comments on 'Flavor of Wife'

Ham So Won and Jin Hua appeared on the July 16 broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife' to address the negative comments regarding their marriage.

Following previous episodes where the couple was seen fighting, Ham So Won revealed that she has been getting a lot of sharp messages on social media and that "99% of them told me to let Jin Hua go free"

She also said that "there are many people who are scolding me, telling me to compromise. That if I don't, there will be big trouble. One netizen told me that Jin Hua would run away within two years".

Jin Hua stated that "I'm doing very well right now", wiping out concerns for his well being. 




nanako_daniel265 pts 11 minutes ago 1
11 minutes ago

just mind your own business lol


no couple especially celebrity would break up over your mere opinion meh

KihyunBooberry23 pts 24 minutes ago 2
24 minutes ago

we live in a world where people approve of two men marrying

or a man "changing his gender" and saying he's a woman because he "feels like one on the inside"

but if a woman marries a younger man she's got to "let him go free" bc its too wrong and gross for them

whatever

some assholes called her a "halloween costume" but they support transgenders and cry over everything they do

ok sure. when a natural born woman is not 25 anymore she's a halloween costume, but harisu is a real woman who deserves support and kindess. right.

