JYP Entertainment files first round of lawsuits against malicious netizens attacking 2PM members via SNS

On July 31, JYP Entertainment notified fans via 2PM's official SNS that the label has successfully filed their first round of lawsuits against malicious netizens, who were seen attacking the group members via SNS with threats and slander.

JYPE stated, "We are currently in the process of taking response measures in order to ensure that malicious attackers receive their due legal punishment. Up until now, we have quietly collected evidence in preparation for a legal suit with aid from a professional law firm. A first lawsuit entailing the evidence we've collected so far has formally been submitted."

Finally, the label stressed, "Against any actions which violate our artists' privacies such as threatening, we plan to continue our strict policy of legal action without any settlements."

