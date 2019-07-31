Son Ho Young & Kim Tae Woo form g.o.d's first ever unit 'HoooW' + announce debut date!

1st generation idol group g.o.d is debuting their first ever unit, in light of their 20th anniversary!

g.o.d's first ever unit HoooW will be made up of members Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo. The duo recently created their official Instagram, revealing a colorful, modern logo as well as their first moving teaser!

You can look forward to HoooW's fun, vibrant debut this August 16 at 6 PM KST. Make sure to follow their Instagram below for the latest updates! Meanwhile, g.o.d recently wrapped up their special 20th anniversary concert, as well as their debut anniversary reality show 'Shall We Walk Together?'.

