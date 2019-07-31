WINNER's Kim Jin Woo reveals first concept board poster for his solo debut

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has just dropped an official teaser poster for his long-awaited solo debut!

The mysterious concept board poster shared via YG Entertainment's official SNS on August 1 gives glimpses of antique items such as a typewriter, a classic chessboard, and puzzles, as well as glimpses of modern items like two mobile phones.

The poster gives very little information other than the notice "releasing soon", raising anticipation for exactly when fans will get to see Kim Jin Woo make his solo artist debut, 5 years after debuting in his group WINNER.

Meanwhile, WINNER are currently greeting fans in Japan with their 2019 Japan tour.

