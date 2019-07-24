Jay Park stands in shadows for 'GQ Korea' + talks about life as Korean-American

Jay Park took on a shadow concept for the August issue of 'GQ Korea'.



In an interview with the magazine, Jay Park revealed his thoughts on his past, saying, "To be honest, I was so depressed I could've died, but I thought about how I can make money and find my way in the future. If I was the kind of person who worried about what others say, I would've had a very rough time. I wouldn't be where I am now."



He continued, "In America, I was called out for being an Asian who plays basketball, and people told me to go study math and other things like that. When I came to Korea, I was called a 'Yankee.' Idols have to be that way, rappers have to do it this way, Asians have to be that way, why though? Every person's different. I knew what kind of person I was. Even if everyone else doubted me or what kind of prejudices they had against me, I wanted to be me and I didn't want to go along with others. The people who thought less of me at first look at me the way I think I should be seen now."



In related news, Jay Park wrapped up his 'Sexy 4eva World Tour' in Seoul and is heading to Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, and more this September.