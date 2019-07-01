KeyEast releases short statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun's future with the agency

KeyEast has released a careful statement regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun's future plans now that he has officially been discharged from the military.



On July 1, the agency stated that there was "still a lot of time left" in their exclusive contract with him, adding, "We are continuing to discuss Kim Soo Hyun's course of action regarding renewal of contract and his next project."





When asked by the press of the actor's contract was expiring this December, the representative for the agency briefly answered that they could not confirm that at the moment.



Meanwhile, upon being released from the military, Kim Soo Hyun stated that he intends to start a new acting project sometime next year.