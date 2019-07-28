Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

#ITZY_COMEBACK trends worldwide!

Hashtags related to ITZY's comeback have trended worldwide.

At midnight on July 29 KST, the power rookie group from JYP Entertainment unveiled the MV for "ICY" prior to the full album release. On Twitter, hashtags #ITZY_COMEBACK and #ITZY_ICY have made the list of real-time worldwide trends. 

Using the hashtags, fans speedily uploaded screenshots from the MV as well as parts of the lyrics and moving clips. 

Congratulations to ITZY! Check out the official MV for "ICY" now, if you haven't!

Aleyna_blackjack175 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Am I the only one who really liked ICY? It was something new and fun. I really enjoy this kind of music. Maybe I have a weird taste because Zimzalabim slapped also really hard for me🤷🏻‍♀️😂

