ITZY_COMEBACK trends worldwide!

Hashtags related to ITZY's comeback have trended worldwide.

At midnight on July 29 KST, the power rookie group from JYP Entertainment unveiled the MV for "ICY" prior to the full album release. On Twitter, hashtags #ITZY_COMEBACK and #ITZY_ICY have made the list of real-time worldwide trends.

Using the hashtags, fans speedily uploaded screenshots from the MV as well as parts of the lyrics and moving clips.

Congratulations to ITZY! Check out the official MV for "ICY" now, if you haven't!

IT REALLY BE LIKE THAT HUH#ITZY_COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/WLjaziIiir — nel | IT'Z ICY (@rcseguk) July 28, 2019