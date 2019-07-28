Oh My Girl drops comeback scheduler for 'Fall in Love'

Oh My Girl has dropped a comeback schedule plan for the summer.

As seen previously, this girl group has chosen the theme of bungee jump to describe their concept for their summer package album 'Fall In Love'. For the comeback scheduler, the layout has been titled as the 'Bungee Jump Operation Guide', suggesting the steps to bungee jump "into [their] hearts."

According to the plan, the girls will not only release MV trailers prior to the comeback but also 'Play Music' teasers with tracks such as "Bungee" and "Tropical Love". The full album and MV will be released on August 5, followed by a 'pop up' event with more details to come later.

Are you excited for Oh My Girl's summer comeback?