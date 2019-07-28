Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Oh My Girl drops comeback scheduler for 'Fall in Love'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl has dropped a comeback schedule plan for the summer.

As seen previously, this girl group has chosen the theme of bungee jump to describe their concept for their summer package album 'Fall In Love'. For the comeback scheduler, the layout has been titled as the 'Bungee Jump Operation Guide', suggesting the steps to bungee jump "into [their] hearts."

According to the plan, the girls will not only release MV trailers prior to the comeback but also 'Play Music' teasers with tracks such as "Bungee" and "Tropical Love". The full album and MV will be released on August 5, followed by a 'pop up' event with more details to come later.

Are you excited for Oh My Girl's summer comeback?

  1. Oh My Girl
2 314 Share 50% Upvoted

0

9AF649 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

One of my favorite groups. ^^

Share

0

pink_oracle3,435 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Who downvoted this?!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hyori, Lee Sang Soon
Lee Hyori says husband Lee Sang Soon is a loner
5 hours ago   10   11,166
ITZY
#ITZY_COMEBACK trends worldwide!
1 hour ago   1   1,442

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND