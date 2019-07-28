ITZY take over the summer in the metropolis for 'ICY' MV!

ITZY has finally dropped the MV for "ICY"!

The JYP rookie girl group has released their new summer comeback music video. In "ICY" MV, the girls take over the city of Los Angeles where they move freely from indoors and outdoors. Their colorful, street-style outfits match the funky tune of the song, making this production another upcoming hit for the group!

What do you think of the song and MV? The full single album 'IT'z ICY' will be released today at 6 PM KST, followed by the comeback showcase at 8 PM KST.