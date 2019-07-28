Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

9

Music Video
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

ITZY take over the summer in the metropolis for 'ICY' MV!

AKP STAFF

ITZY has finally dropped the MV for "ICY"!

The JYP rookie girl group has released their new summer comeback music video. In "ICY" MV, the girls take over the city of Los Angeles where they move freely from indoors and outdoors. Their colorful, street-style outfits match the funky tune of the song, making this production another upcoming hit for the group!

What do you think of the song and MV? The full single album 'IT'z ICY' will be released today at 6 PM KST, followed by the comeback showcase at 8 PM KST.

  1. ITZY
17 5,593 Share 75% Upvoted

6

cabbagejuice224 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

disappointed by dalla dalla at first and now its one of my fav songs this year, i dont dislike anything about icy but its so weird im gonna have to listen to it a couple times to get used to it

Share

1 more reply

4

Suri984 pts 26 minutes ago 1
26 minutes ago

Itzy's image and sound at this point is like if Red velvet and blackpink were to have a baby

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND