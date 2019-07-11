GWSN release mnemonic teaser photos for 'The Park In The Night part three'

GWSN have released a colorful set of individual teaser images featuring members Miya, Seokyung, Anne, and Soso, for their comeback 3rd mini album 'The Park In The Night part three'!

Labeled "MNEMONIC PHOTOGRAPHS 01", each of the teaser photos below also contain excerpts from the narrative of 'The Part In The Night part three'. Read through the excerpts below while you look forward to more teasers for GWSN's summer comeback!

'The Park In The Night part three' is set for release this July 23 at 6 PM KST.