Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

GWSN release mnemonic teaser photos for 'The Park In The Night part three'

AKP STAFF

GWSN have released a colorful set of individual teaser images featuring members Miya, Seokyung, Anne, and Soso, for their comeback 3rd mini album 'The Park In The Night part three'!

Labeled "MNEMONIC PHOTOGRAPHS 01", each of the teaser photos below also contain excerpts from the narrative of 'The Part In The Night part three'. Read through the excerpts below while you look forward to more teasers for GWSN's summer comeback!

'The Park In The Night part three' is set for release this July 23 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. GWSN
1 559 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Brown_Cream298 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

YES!!!, this group is awesome, I hope they don't stray too far from their previous musical concept. Waiting for the other 3, GWSN fighting!

Share
[NB] Kim Se Yeon wins 'Miss Korea 2019'
2 hours ago   9   4,576
[NB] Kim Se Yeon wins 'Miss Korea 2019'
2 hours ago   9   4,576
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC DESERVES MORE RECOGNITION
18 hours ago   38   4,503

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND