Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jun Hyun Moo effortlessly transforms into Car, The Garden as 'Moo, The Garden'?

Jun Hyun Moo transformed into Car, The Garden on 'Point of Omniscient Interference'.

On the July 13th episode of the MBC variety program, Jun Hyun Moo covered a Car, The Garden song as part of the show's special MT (members' training) field trip show-and-tell. Wearing a black shirt with his gelled hair pushed back, Jun Hyun Moo perfected transformed into the soulful male singer as 'Moo, The Garden'. 

To deliver the song "Myeong-dong Calling", Jun Hyun Moo appeared on stage with macarons and a black plastic bag, known to be favorite essentials of Car, The Garden. Check out the full clip above!

