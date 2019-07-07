Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GWSN officially announce comeback with 'The Park In The Night Part.3'

GWSN has officially announced their comeback album!

As reported, the rookie girl group had revealed plans to return in July with a summer comeback album. As the third and final part of their 'The Park In The Night' series, this 3rd mini-album will mark an important promotional period for the group. 

In the comeback poster, a map shows the different towns and roads designated with their previous album tracks, with this unknown 3rd album still remaining as unexplored territory in the north.

Stay tuned for more details to come!

