BLACKPINK to release Japanese version of their 2nd mini album 'Kill This Love'

BLACKPINK will be returning in Japan with the Japanese version of their 2nd mini album, 'Kill This Love'!

Set for physical release in stores this September 11, 'Kill This Love -JP Ver-' will contain a total of 10 tracks including full Japanese and Korean versions of "Kill This Love", "Don't Know What To Do", "Kick It", "Hope Not", and "DDU-DU DDU-DU (Remix)". The mini album will be available in the following versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular version, and the members' solo versions - for a total of 7 unique versions. 

As a result of their recent contract with Universal Music's Interscope Records in the U.S back in October, BLACKPINK will be promoting with Interscope for their future Japanese promotions from now on.

Are you looking forward to the Japanese version of BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' album?

amyrich20863 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

this is a bitch move. I'm not a fan of BP but this is THE standard way (esp for YG) to overwork their artists and make money. after one hit song/performance, YG sends all their artists (i.e. Winner, iKON) to Japan to promote for more money and then do Japanese dome tours -- then they end up losing Korean fans and thus having less Korean comebacks/promotions. I'm sure YG is desperate to get some money bc of the whole investment/debt drama going on, but really? right now???right now when Korea is having a huge anti-Japan resentment and boycotting Japanese goods?? Japan is retaliating that by stressing the already prominent anti-Korean movements and YG has the audacity to release a statement saying they're preparing for a BP japanese REPACKAGED (recycled really) album?!??! At least wait until this whole Korea-Japan relationship calms down ?? Let BP rest for a bit???

