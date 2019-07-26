BLACKPINK to release Japanese version of their 2nd mini album 'Kill This Love'

BLACKPINK will be returning in Japan with the Japanese version of their 2nd mini album, 'Kill This Love'!

Set for physical release in stores this September 11, 'Kill This Love -JP Ver-' will contain a total of 10 tracks including full Japanese and Korean versions of "Kill This Love", "Don't Know What To Do", "Kick It", "Hope Not", and "DDU-DU DDU-DU (Remix)". The mini album will be available in the following versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular version, and the members' solo versions - for a total of 7 unique versions.

As a result of their recent contract with Universal Music's Interscope Records in the U.S back in October, BLACKPINK will be promoting with Interscope for their future Japanese promotions from now on.

Are you looking forward to the Japanese version of BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' album?