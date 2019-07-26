Lee Dong Wook transforms into a secretive dentist in first still cuts for 'Hell Is Other People'

OCN's upcoming mystery/thriller drama 'Hell Is Other People' has released first still cuts of Lee Dong Wook, the secretive dentist.

In 'Hell Is Other People', based on a popular webtoon of the same name, Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of a dentist named Seo Moon Jo - a new, original character not included in the webtoon story. His first still cuts below simply show a gentle and caring dentist tending to a young patient, but what secrets does Seo Moon Jo actually have to hide from others?

Meanwhile, 'Hell Is Other People' tells the story of a young man from a rural village (played by Siwan) who moves into a mysterious apartment complex in Seoul. There, he faces various "hell"s created by his fellow neighbors. The series premieres on August 31 at 10:30 PM KST.



