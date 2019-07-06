AB6IX turned a 2000s dance song into a modern idol group track on 'Immortal Song'.



For the July 6th 'Summer 2019' special featuring legendary singers So Chan Hwi and Kim Hyun Jung, AB6IX made diva Kim Hyun Jung's hit 2000 song "Bruise" their own, adding R&B and rap elements. After watching their cover, Kim Hyun Jung expressed, "My heart is still racing. I feel like you gave another life to 'Bruise'."



Though AB6IX were able to take the round from 2AM's Changmin, it was former BESTie member U.JI who took the final win.



Watch AB6IX's cover and Kim Hyun Jung's original below.