Big Bang's T.O.P officially discharged from military service

Big Bang's T.O.P has been officially discharged from his military service.



On July 6, T.O.P was seen exiting the City of Yongsan's administrative office, where he's served as a public service worker since January of 2018. Though 80 or so fans were waiting outside the office building since morning, T.O.P did not leave the front entrance as expected and used another route, avoiding the crowd and reporters.



However, a few reporters photographed T.O.P in the parking structure getting into a vehicle at approximately 7PM KST. T.O.P is the first Big Bang member to complete his mandatory military duties



As previously reported, T.O.P originally began his mandatory service as a conscripted police officer, but lost his position after being charged and fined for illegal drug use in July of 2017. In January of 2018, T.O.P began work as a public service worker for the city of Yongsan. He was expected to be discharged sometime in August of this year, but due to the government's decision to shorten the length of mandatory service for all males, his end date came earlier by 27 days.



