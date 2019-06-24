Jang Moon Bok gets a trim ahead of his upcoming debut in LIMITLESS

"Ending fairy" Jang Moon Bok is excited to make his debut and got a trim on his long locks in preparation!

ONO Entertainment's upcoming idol group LIMITLESS revealed on their official Twitter account pictures of Jang Moon Bok smiling shyly for the camera as he flaunts his slightly new do. It seems like he cut off a good few inches and dyed his hair as well! He also showed off his new cut on a V Live broadcast as well.

Are you excited for the group to debut? Check out the footage from the broadcast and the Twitter update below.