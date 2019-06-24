Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

30

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Jang Moon Bok gets a trim ahead of his upcoming debut in LIMITLESS

AKP STAFF

"Ending fairy" Jang Moon Bok is excited to make his debut and got a trim on his long locks in preparation!

ONO Entertainment's upcoming idol group LIMITLESS revealed on their official Twitter account pictures of Jang Moon Bok smiling shyly for the camera as he flaunts his slightly new do. It seems like he cut off a good few inches and dyed his hair as well! He also showed off his new cut on a V Live broadcast as well. 

Are you excited for the group to debut? Check out the footage from the broadcast and the Twitter update below. 

  1. Jang Moon Bok
5 3,869 Share 41% Upvoted

1

tqeil102 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Excited for this group! I love Moon Bok! Now I just have to learn about the rest of Limitless. :D

Share

0

red_beryl3,667 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

He was cute on broduce, I hope he'll succeed

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox