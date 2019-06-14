Yang Hyun Suk has officially resigned from the head producer and all other positions at YG Entertainment.



On June 14, Yang Hyun Suk posted to YGE's homepage:





"This is Yang Hyun Suk.



I apologize to the fans who love YGE and our label artists.



I'm also sincerely apologetic to all of the employees who silently continue to do their work despite the torrent of criticism.



I've kept my mouth closed with patience in this situation when disgraceful and humiliating words are being told as truths without discretion. However, I think it would be difficult to endure further.



I don't think I can continue to let YG, our label artists, or fans continue to be harmed because of me.



For 23 years, I dedicated half my life and everything to building YG.



Supporting the best music and the best artists was the greatest happiness for me. I've thought about how this is the only thing I can do to contribute to fans and society.



However, I'll be stepping down from all my positions and business at YG from today forwards.



I sincerely hope no further harm will come to YG as a label or to the artists I love and the fans who love them because of me.



There are currently a lot more professionals at YG who have more abilities and sense than I do. I think stepping down will be a good opportunity for them to show their abilities better. It's my honest wish that YG can stabilize quickly.



Finally, I trust that the truth will definitely be revealed after all the current headlines and facts are seen after investigation. Thank you."







Yang Hyun Suk's resignation comes following a number of issues related to YG Entertainment, including Seungri's KakaoTalk controversies, tax evasion accusations, and the drug scandal involving former iKON member B.I.