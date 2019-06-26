Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

Yang Hyun Suk added to artist section on YG Entertainment's website

AKP STAFF

Netizens are rolling their eyes at this newest addition to YG Entertainment's website.

It appears that former director Yang Hyun Suk is the newest addition to the YG artists page after resigning and saying he would "be leaving all his duties at YG."

Netizens are commenting:

"LOL is this a joke?"

"What bulls****."

"The only thing we can do is boycott. Let's boycott until the place shuts down."

"Even April Fool's Jokes are better than this one."

Although it's probable that the site was mistakenly updated late before the scandals happened, this seems like a very big error to make. The addition was rectified after netizens found out, though rumors continue to run rampant. What do you think?

eottoke5,576 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

well, we all know that him, stepping down from his position is just for a show. remember Mixnine? he offered the companies of mixnine final members to make the contract to 3 and a half years, because he knows that those companies will not agreed to it. YG has been fooling everyone for a very long time, and yet, some people are still buying his antics. one thing is for sure. the new ceo is definitely hyunsuk’s puppet.

cgb11 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

