Yang Hyun Suk added to artist section on YG Entertainment's website

Netizens are rolling their eyes at this newest addition to YG Entertainment's website.

It appears that former director Yang Hyun Suk is the newest addition to the YG artists page after resigning and saying he would "be leaving all his duties at YG."

Netizens are commenting:

"LOL is this a joke?"

"What bulls****."

"The only thing we can do is boycott. Let's boycott until the place shuts down."

"Even April Fool's Jokes are better than this one."

Although it's probable that the site was mistakenly updated late before the scandals happened, this seems like a very big error to make. The addition was rectified after netizens found out, though rumors continue to run rampant. What do you think?