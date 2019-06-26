Minhwan attempts to make pasta for Yulhee on 'Mr. House Husband 2'

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Trying to be an adult is hard and even more difficult when you're raising a family.

On the June 26 broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband 2,' Minhwan and Yulhee decide to save money by stop ordering so much delivery and cook more instead. Minhwan decides to make Yulhee fish egg pasta but in the middle of the recipe, the Wifi gives out due to weak signal because they live in a half basement apartment. 

Minhwan tries his best to cook without the recipe, adding ingredients based on feel but accidentally adds too much pepper and completely forgets to add the mushrooms!

Luckily, Yulhee thought it wasn't bad and we think it's a good start to learning how to cook. Good luck to the happy couple. Check out the videos below!

enzoa253 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Well, on "We got married" adult people have been praised because they were able to peel an apple by themselves, so this dude must be considered almost as a Michelin starred chef, even if a whole wheelbarrow of garlic makes you wonder about where the hell he found that "recipe". 😂😂😂



kpopjunkee72 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

The comment section is funny. I just like watching their clips to check out what their house looks like. It's pretty cool. Something I don't see often. If they have subs, I might watch the whole episodes.

