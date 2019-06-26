Minhwan attempts to make pasta for Yulhee on 'Mr. House Husband 2'

Trying to be an adult is hard and even more difficult when you're raising a family.

On the June 26 broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband 2,' Minhwan and Yulhee decide to save money by stop ordering so much delivery and cook more instead. Minhwan decides to make Yulhee fish egg pasta but in the middle of the recipe, the Wifi gives out due to weak signal because they live in a half basement apartment.

Minhwan tries his best to cook without the recipe, adding ingredients based on feel but accidentally adds too much pepper and completely forgets to add the mushrooms!

Luckily, Yulhee thought it wasn't bad and we think it's a good start to learning how to cook. Good luck to the happy couple. Check out the videos below!