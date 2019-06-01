VIXX's Leo drops comeback schedule plan for solo album 'Muse'



VIXX's Leo has dropped a comeback scheduler for his solo release.

As announced, one of Leo's new songs in his comeback album 'Muse' will feature the German musician Maximilian Hecker. According to the schedule plan, the online cover art for the track "the flower" will be released on June 3 KST, followed by a studio clip the next day.

Although "the flower" will drop on June 5 at 6 PM KST, the teasers and highlight medley for the full album and the title song will continue to be released afterwards. Prior to the actual comeback, Leo will also hold his solo concert from June 14 to the 16th.

Stay tuned for these contents until the full drop of the album on June 17 KST!

