BTS' Jin spotted with purple hair at Wembley Stadium trends worldwide on Twitter

Jin's meaningful new hair color is trending worldwide.

Today on June 1, currently at the Wembley Stadium in London, BTS fans are "shaking" as Jin surprised ARMYs by wearing his hair purple. As the color symbolizes everlasting love between BTS and ARMY, Jin's gesture of wearing purple for the concert has been regarded as a significant phenomenon.

Hence, the hot topic of Jin's new hair trended worldwide on Twitter as hashtags. Along with the comprehensive #BTSatWembley, ones for '#PURPLE JIN' and '#JIN HAS PURPLE HAIR' are still trending.

Check out some posts under the hashtags below! In related news, prior to the soundcheck, passionate ARMYs took to the streets of London to celebrate the big day together.

