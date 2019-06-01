Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

165

165

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 days ago

BTS' Jin spotted with purple hair at Wembley Stadium trends worldwide on Twitter

AKP STAFF

Jin's meaningful new hair color is trending worldwide.

Today on June 1, currently at the Wembley Stadium in London, BTS fans are "shaking" as Jin surprised ARMYs by wearing his hair purple. As the color symbolizes everlasting love between BTS and ARMY, Jin's gesture of wearing purple for the concert has been regarded as a significant phenomenon.

Hence, the hot topic of Jin's new hair trended worldwide on Twitter as hashtags. Along with the comprehensive #BTSatWembley, ones for '#PURPLE JIN' and '#JIN HAS PURPLE HAIR' are still trending. 

Check out some posts under the hashtags below! In related news, prior to the soundcheck, passionate ARMYs took to the streets of London to celebrate the big day together.

#JIN HAS PURPLE HAIR:

#PURPLE JIN:

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. Jin
16 38,409 Share 50% Upvoted

18

adnirvs5,914 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

Jin getting the attention he deserves!

Share

12

adnirvs5,914 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

None of us believed this when they said this until the pics dropped and everyone freaked out at the same time!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,993
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,486

allkpop in your Inbox