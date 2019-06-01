Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa 21 days ago

BTS members hope for the safe return of missing victims from Budapest boat crash

BTS members have spoken in regards to the recent tragedy in Hungary.

On June 1, BTS held a global press conference in London for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert at the Wembley Stadium. During the interview, leader RM mentioned the unfortunate boat crash incident, which occurred just last Wednesday at the Danube River in Budapest.

As a South Korean artist currently touring around the European continent, BTS members prayed for the missing victims who were part of the tourist group involved in the accident.

RM spoke, "We know of the tourists were involved in the unfortunate accident which recently occurred in Hungary. We pray for the peace of those who have passed away and hope for the speedy return of the missing victims.

BTS's concert at the Wembley Stadium will begin soon, ready to be broadcast live through 'V Live +'. Stay tuned for more.

Mccuish152568 pts 21 days ago
21 days ago

It's scary learning that my parents were on that the bridge moments before this incident occurred

hohliu6,156 pts 21 days ago
21 days ago

It is kind of them to think about others....

