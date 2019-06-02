VIXX's Leo unveils album cover for 'the flower (feat. Maximilian Hecker)'

VIXX's Leo has released the online album cover for his new track.

As part of his 2nd mini album 'Muse', the song "the flower" featuring the German artist Maximilian Hecker will be released ahead of the teasers leading up to the title song. This online album cover gives off a mysterious mood, with enigmatic flowers in the background and paint drips in the front.

According to the comeback scheduler, a studio clip of this song will be released tomorrow at midnight KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers until the full album drop on June 17!