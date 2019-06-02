Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

55

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Starship Entertainment X Pepsi drop teaser images for Ong Seong Woo's upcoming special single

AKP STAFF

Starship Entertainment and Pepsi are gearing up for the latest collaboration single for their 'The Love Of Summer' project!

On June 2, images of their latest featured artist, former Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu, were released through Starship Entertainment's official social media accounts. In the images, the Fantagio Music idol is enjoying a fun summer and takes a break for a sip from a cold Pepsi can.

Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu's special single "Heart Signal" is a collaboration with FlowBlow, one of the composers behind the 'Produce 101' concept single "Never," and is a summery EDM-inspired pop track featuring the idol's trendy vocals. The single is set for release on June 10.

Check out the two concept photos below!

  1. Ong Seong Wu
11 16,940 Share 46% Upvoted

13

ko0kie7641 pts 20 days ago 4
20 days ago

Who else thought Ong suddenly switched to Starship🙋😂

Share

4 more replies

1

Hyungshi453 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

hope he gotta be more active in the music scene

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox