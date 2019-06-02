Starship Entertainment X Pepsi drop teaser images for Ong Seong Woo's upcoming special single

Starship Entertainment and Pepsi are gearing up for the latest collaboration single for their 'The Love Of Summer' project!

On June 2, images of their latest featured artist, former Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu, were released through Starship Entertainment's official social media accounts. In the images, the Fantagio Music idol is enjoying a fun summer and takes a break for a sip from a cold Pepsi can.

Meanwhile, Ong Seong Wu's special single "Heart Signal" is a collaboration with FlowBlow, one of the composers behind the 'Produce 101' concept single "Never," and is a summery EDM-inspired pop track featuring the idol's trendy vocals. The single is set for release on June 10.

Check out the two concept photos below!