Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

85

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Actor Kim Min Joon revealed to be dating G-Dragon's older sister Kwon Da Mi

AKP STAFF

Actor Kim Min Joon recently announced that he is dating fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da Mi, the older sister of BIGBANG leader G-Dragon.

The 'Damo' actor revealed the news on June 2, adding that while their relationship is in a good place, they are still cautious about discussing the possibility of marriage. He also added that he is cautious about exposing too much of their relationship as his partner is a non-celebrity.

According to those close to the couple, Kim Min Joon and Kwon Da Mi's relationship naturally developed into a romantic one as they have many things in common, including music and fashion.

Congratulations to the couple!

  1. G-Dragon
  2. Kim Min Joon
  3. KWON DA MI
13 43,176 Share 41% Upvoted

8

thekey102 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

I thought it said Kim Min Joon is dating GD at first..

Share

8

8102674 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Cute, I wish them the best! ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox