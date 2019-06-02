Actor Kim Min Joon revealed to be dating G-Dragon's older sister Kwon Da Mi

Actor Kim Min Joon recently announced that he is dating fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da Mi, the older sister of BIGBANG leader G-Dragon.
The 'Damo' actor revealed the news on June 2, adding that while their relationship is in a good place, they are still cautious about discussing the possibility of marriage. He also added that he is cautious about exposing too much of their relationship as his partner is a non-celebrity.
According to those close to the couple, Kim Min Joon and Kwon Da Mi's relationship naturally developed into a romantic one as they have many things in common, including music and fashion.
Congratulations to the couple!
