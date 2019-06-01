SBS' '8 News' uncovers Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon and father's alleged lies about financial fraud controversy

SBS' '8 News' reported further on the controversy surrounding Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon and father Mr. Choi.

On the June 1st episode, SBS stated, "Real estate enterprise head Mr. Choi, who is currently being investigated for spending 30 million Won ($25,299.45 USD) on entertainment expenses for former Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Kim Hak-eui, completed a contract for a development business license amounting to 3 billion Won ($2,523,195.00 USD) with company A and pocketed 300 million Won ($252,319.50 USD). Afterwards, he was meant to transfer the business license in a shareholders meeting, but he didn't follow through, leading him to be sued for fraud."



The report continued, "At the time, Mr. Choi is said to have explained to company A that the shareholders would oppose the contract. Last December, police received Mr. Choi's testimony, and he admitted to his crimes. He was not indicted."



Previously, Choi Jung Hoon stated he and his brother simply co-signed for his father, but new reports allege Choi Jung Hoon and his brother were the "shareholders" involved in Mr. Choi's fraud suit.





