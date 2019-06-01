Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SBS' '8 News' uncovers Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon and father's alleged lies about financial fraud controversy

AKP STAFF

SBS' '8 News' reported further on the controversy surrounding Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon and father Mr. Choi

On the June 1st episode, SBS stated, "Real estate enterprise head Mr. Choi, who is currently being investigated for spending 30 million Won ($25,299.45 USD) on entertainment expenses for former Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Kim Hak-eui, completed a contract for a development business license amounting to 3 billion Won ($2,523,195.00 USD) with company A and pocketed 300 million Won ($252,319.50 USD). Afterwards, he was meant to transfer the business license in a shareholders meeting, but he didn't follow through, leading him to be sued for fraud."

The report continued, "At the time, Mr. Choi is said to have explained to company A that the shareholders would oppose the contract. Last December, police received Mr. Choi's testimony, and he admitted to his crimes. He was not indicted."
 

Previously, Choi Jung Hoon stated he and his brother simply co-signed for his father, but new reports allege Choi Jung Hoon and his brother were the "shareholders" involved in Mr. Choi's fraud suit. 

Stay tuned for updates on the controversy.

shuaaa8 pts 21 days ago 1
21 days ago

No one give a fuck about Jannabi before. But after they are known, bad things always happen to them . A lot of people out there are trying to bring you down. Beware.

6

brigittaHEHE55 pts 21 days ago 2
21 days ago

there's some evidence that this claim was false,,,

AKP, why don't you tried to make the news about it too?

instead just trusting one source, especially SBS 8 News the only one that makes these accusations.

isn't it weird?

even the prosecutor said they only knew that Mr Choi Son is a singer through the news, and have no intention to investigate them.

please dig deeper if you really want to update us about this news,,



https://m.blog.naver.com/xkwkstn/221549513886

I gave you the link so please read it carefully,and do the fact check.

