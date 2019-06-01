Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

Actor Nam Goong Min hits Heechul where it hurts on 'Knowing Brothers'?

AKP STAFF

Actor Nam Goong Min hit Heechul where it hurts on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On the June 1st episode, Nam Goong Min featured as a guest, and Heechul called him out, saying, "When Nam Goong Min appeared on 'Life Bar' in the past, he said that I wasn't funny and kept teasing me. He played around with me." Kang Ho Dong then asked, "Did you play around with my dongseng?"

The actor explained, "I'm a little scared of Kang Ho Dong. When I went on 'X-Man' in the past, he would cut me off whenever I tried to talk. 'Life Bar' is the only variety show I've done well. I wanted to make people laugh too. It was a wish of mine."

Heechul responded, "After his experience as a solo MC, Nam Goong Min keeps trying to come out in front of Lee Joon Hyuk when the questions aren't even directed at him," and Nam Goong Min said, "Heechul, your variety skills have improved." 

  1. Nam Goong Min
  2. Heechul
  3. KNOWING BROTHERS
Azure_Aurora847 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

Lol, Heechul gets his comeuppance very rarely. I still remember Sunny, Namjoon and Lee Daehwi who gave him very clever answers. It is not easy to make Heechul quake.

Starry_Dynamo161 pts 21 days ago 2
21 days ago

If you really want to hit Heechul where it hurts, just tell him “You're too old for Momo.”. :)

