Netizens praise police trainee recruit that helped apprehend a serial sexual predator

The streets of Anyang have been recently terrorized by a masked sexual predator who has been attacking teenage girls but he has been stopped due to the help of a young male bystander who happened to be a police trainee recruit.

On June 26, the official Youtube channel of the Kyungki Southern Provincial Police Station posted footage of the dramatic arrest. The citizens of Anyang have been fearful of being able to go out due to the predator's attacks and police forces from neighboring cities have been stepping in to capture the predator.

The predator was in the midst of an on-foot chase with the police when a bystander heard the commotion and began chasing after the predator at a rapid speed. He caught the criminal and escorted him to the police in a stronghold.

Netizens praised the young man for his actions, stating that the country needed policemen like him. Check out the footage below.