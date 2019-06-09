Ailee announces plans for a fan meeting on July 2nd in the lead up to her new album

Ailee has officially started the countdown to her comeback by posting a new fan meeting notice on her fancafe. The fan meeting is scheduled for July 2nd and will take place in Seoul. This announcement was welcome news to fans who have been eagerly waiting since October 2016 for her to release new music.

Along with the notice she wrote, “I have been focusing everything on releasing a new full-length album. In order to show growth, we are carefully discussing the importance of expanding our Korean and overseas activities. I am putting effort into becoming an Ailee who works hard and tries her best for the fans who have always loved me and cheered me on.”

In March, Ailee had announced on her Instagram that she would be coming back with a full-length album. Ailee’s contract with YMC Entertainment had expired in late February, but it was reported that she would stay with them through the promotions for her next album.

Stay tuned for more news on her new album.